Castillo (shoulder) expects to return from the injured list prior to Friday's game against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Castillo has been on the injured list since late June. There will be less competition for saves once he returns with Jose Alvarado sidelined for at least six weeks with an oblique strain, though Emilio Pagan remains a ninth-inning option as well.

