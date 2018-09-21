Castillo will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Castillo has been electric over his last three appearances, tossing 4.2 scoreless frames while allowing just one hit and striking out eight. He'll likely be limited to between one and two innings Friday before giving way to the bullpen, with Jalen Beeks expected to work the longest among the relievers manager Kevin Cash calls upon.

