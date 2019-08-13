Castillo served as the opener in a win against the Padres on Monday, allowing an unearned run on two hits in one inning.

Castillo hasn't allowed an earned run in eight straight appearances, but he did get into some trouble Monday when Matt Duffy's error allowed leadoff hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. to reach. Eric Hosmer eventually doubled him home. Castillo was nevertheless sharp in terms of location, throwing 13 of 16 pitches for strikes and inducing five groundballs overall. Despite the slight stumble Monday, Castillo has been mostly reliable since a rough June (eight earned runs allowed over five innings), generating a 1.74 ERA across the 10.1 innings encompassing the 13 appearances he's logged since that point.