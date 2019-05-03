Rays' Diego Castillo: Grabs fourth save
Castillo didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in the ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Royals.
Castillo was called upon to protect a two-run lead and had no trouble doing so, needing only 12 pitches to sit the Royals down in order. The Rays closing situation remains muddled, though Castillo has now recorded the team's last two saves and was likely called upon Thursday because each of the first three batters he was set to face were right-handed. At least in the short-term it appears that Castillo and Angel Pagan will split closer duties, as Jose Alvarado has failed to record a save since April 7.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...