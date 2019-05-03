Castillo didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in the ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Royals.

Castillo was called upon to protect a two-run lead and had no trouble doing so, needing only 12 pitches to sit the Royals down in order. The Rays closing situation remains muddled, though Castillo has now recorded the team's last two saves and was likely called upon Thursday because each of the first three batters he was set to face were right-handed. At least in the short-term it appears that Castillo and Angel Pagan will split closer duties, as Jose Alvarado has failed to record a save since April 7.