Castillo (4-8) was credited with the victory in an extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Friday, firing a scoreless 11th inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

Castillo worked through the quartet of Xander Bogaerts, Gorkys Hernandez, Brock Holt and Mitch Moreland on 14 pitches, setting himself up as the pitcher of record by preserving a 4-4 tie. Willy Adames subsequently made a winner out of Castillo in the home half of the 11th with a walk-off single, extending what's been a remarkable month for the previously embattled reliever. After allowing eight runs (seven earned) across the five innings covering his last four appearances of August, Castillo has a seven-outing scoreless streak in September that includes three multi-inning tallies and a sparkling 15:3 K:BB (10 innings).