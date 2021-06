Castillo secured his third hold in a win over the White Sox on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The part-time closer saw setup work two days after securing his 11th save of the season. Castillo now has scoreless appearances in seven of his last eight trips to the mound and continues to offer fantasy managers plenty of value due to his late-inning, typically high-leverage role.