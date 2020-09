Castillo gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his third save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Yankees.

All three of his saves have come in his last three appearances, as Castillo makes a strong push to keep the closer job even after the rest of the Rays' high-leverage crew gets healthy. On the season, he has a 1.98 ERA and 16:7 K:BB through 13.2 innings.