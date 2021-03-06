Castillo fired a scoreless second inning during his Grapefruit League debut against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks.

Although the right-hander didn't record any strikeouts, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Castillo's fastball consistently hit 94 mph and ticked up as high as 96. Castillo should see plenty of save opportunities this coming season with the offseason departure of Jose Alvarado, and he's lent credence to the notion he's up to the task by converting 12 of 15 save chances over the last two seasons and posting a career-best 1.66 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 21.2 innings (22 appearances) in 2020.