Manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Castillo (groin) feels much better and should be on track for a minimal stay on the 10-day injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Cash hasn't formally named a closer this season, but prior to landing on the IL with groin tightness, Castillo had seemingly emerged as the Rays' preferred option at the back of the bullpen after converting a team-high seven saves through his first 14 outings. Assuming he continues to progress as anticipated from what appears to be a minor groin injury, Castillo could rejoin the Tampa Bay bullpen by next weekend. While the Rays wait for Castillo to heal up, Pete Fairbanks looks like the best bet to pick up saves.