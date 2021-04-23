Castillo was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday while experiencing side effects from the vaccine, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 27-year-old allowed two runs in a blown save Wednesday and is now sidelined after feeling vaccine side effects. There's no minimum required stay on the COVID-19 IL, so Castillo could rejoin the team this weekend if he overcomes the ailment. Pete Fairbanks (shoulder) and Nick Anderson (elbow) were already on the injured list, so Ryan Thompson and Jeffrey Springs could be in the mix for saves in the meantime.