Rays' Diego Castillo: Likely opener Wednesday
Castillo will likely be tabbed as the opener for Wednesday's "bullpen day" game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander has been stellar in August, generating a 1.38 ERA on the strength of eight scoreless efforts over nine appearances. Castillo has been utilized as both traditional reliever and "bullpen day" opener, and his workload has yet to exceed 2.2 innings in any one outing. The 24-year-old owns a solid 3.23 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 39.0 innings this season, along with a 41:16 K:BB.
More News
-
Rays' Diego Castillo: Tabbed as Friday opener•
-
Rays' Diego Castillo: Making first career start•
-
Rays' Diego Castillo: Earns victory as long reliever•
-
Rays' Diego Castillo: Effective thus far at big-league level•
-
Rays' Diego Castillo: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rays' Diego Castillo: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...