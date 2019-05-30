Rays' Diego Castillo: Nabs first victory
Castillo (1-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays by allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless 11th inning. He had one strikeout.
Castillo struggled a bit with his command with only 11 of his 22 pitches going for strikes, but he was able to keep Toronto off the board in the top of the 11th. The 25-year-old has a 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings and has converted all six of his save opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.