Castillo (1-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays by allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless 11th inning. He had one strikeout.

Castillo struggled a bit with his command with only 11 of his 22 pitches going for strikes, but he was able to keep Toronto off the board in the top of the 11th. The 25-year-old has a 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings and has converted all six of his save opportunities.