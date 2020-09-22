Castillo was credited with his fourth hold in a win over the Mets on Monday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

The fact Castillo needed just 11 pitches to record four outs underscores his level of efficiency Monday, with his clean outing pulling his ERA down to an elite 1.74. The burly right-hander has been one of manager Kevin Cash's most trusted relief assets all season, allowing just four runs across 21 appearances and also going 4-for-5 in save situations in addition to his setup work.