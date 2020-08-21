Castillo (2-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Yankees on Thursday despite allowing an earned run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded one strikeout.

The right-hander had a brief but interesting stint on the mound after coming on in the fifth, as he allowed a two-run home run to Gio Urshela that gave the Yankees a temporary 4-3 lead. Manuel Margot, Joey Wendle and Mike Zunino then bailed out Castillo by authoring a five-run sixth inning for the Rays, setting the reliever up for his second win of the season. Castillo had yet to allow a run this season before Urshela's round tripper, and he still boasts a 1.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 10 appearances.