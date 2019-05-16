Castillo walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander has reeled off eight straight scoreless appearances, picking up three saves and four holds over that stretch. Castillo now sports a 1.57 ERA and 29:7 K:BB through 23 innings, and he might be the closest thing to a regular closer Tampa has at the moment.