Castillo gave up a hit and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his third save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Rangers.

The right-hander has been busy in the early going, making five appearances in the Rays' first 10 games, but Castillo has been mostly up to the task by posting a 1.59 ERA and 8:1 K:BB through 5.2 innings while converting three of four save chances. The track record of the organization suggests other relievers will start seeing ninth-inning work at some point, but for now Castillo seems to have the closing role to himself in Tampa Bay.