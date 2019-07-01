Manager Kevin Cash hopes Castillo (shoulder) rejoins the Rays for the first series after the All-Star break against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Cash previously indicated there was a chance Castillo could be activated prior to the midseason festivities, but he'll instead use the few extra days in his rehab work. The 25-year-old may be headed to High-A Charlotte for a rehab appearance before returning to the majors.