Castillo allowed only one hit and struck out two in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins, earning his 10th hold of the year.

Castillo also has four saves this season, and he owns a 1.64 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 22 innings. The Rays' bullpen is a full-fledged committee -- Castillo's ability to perform in high-leverage situations assures he will continue to challenge Jose Alvarado for ninth-inning assignments.