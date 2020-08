Castillo allowed a hit and a walk while striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth as he earned his second save of 2020.

Castillo retired the first two batters he faced and then proceeded to make things interesting after allowing a double to Garrett Cooper and walking Jonathan Villar before getting Jorge Alfaro to ground out to end the game. Castillo has now picked up two saves in a span of three days as it appears he has slotted into the Rays' closer role for now.