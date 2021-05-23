Castillo pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to get the save in the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

After being credited with the win in extra innings Friday, Castillo returned Saturday with a two-run lead to secure his eighth save of the season. The 27-year-old reliever has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 18.2 innings. The righty is the Rays' primary option to close games; however, he's blown two saves this season and the Rays have trended towards a closer-by-committee in recent years.