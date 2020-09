Castillo gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran right-hander continues to be an integral part of the Rays' high-leverage bullpen crew. Castillo has been scored upon only once in his last seven appearances, a stretch during which he has all four of his saves, and on the year he boasts a 2.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 17.2 innings.