Castillo gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Marlins.

It didn't look like his services would be needed Friday, but the Rays staged a four-run rally in the top of the ninth to create the save situation and Castillo converted. The right-hander is off to an early lead in the race to be Tampa's saves leader in 2021, but history suggests he will be far from alone in getting ninth-inning work from manager Kevin Cash.