Rays' Diego Castillo: Notches second save
Castillo struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Orioles.
Jose Alvarado worked the eighth inning, so this wasn't a case of the Rays' closer being unavailable. Castillo has yet to allow a run this season through 10 innings with a 10:3 K:BB, and while he'll primary work in a setup role -- he has five holds to go with his two saves -- manager Kevin Cash isn't afraid to switch his two dominant relief options around if the matchups seem to call for it.
