Castillo gave up a hit and struck out one without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the A's.

The Rays continue to buck their historical trend and lean on Castillo in the ninth inning, as the right-hander has six of the team's nine saves so far. His 3.18 ERA and 16:4 K:BB through 11.1 innings are more than worthy of the job, but the return of Pete Fairbanks (shoulder), potentially within the week, could provide Castillo with some competition.