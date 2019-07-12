Rays' Diego Castillo: Officially activated
Castillo (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
As expected, Castillo will be available to pitch in Friday's matchup with the Orioles after coming off the shelf. He's been on the injured list since June 23 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he successfully completed his rehab stint and should be an option in save situations moving forward, especially with Jose Alvardo (oblique) out of the mix for the near future.
