Rays' Diego Castillo: Opening for second time in series
Castillo will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Castillo will pick up his eighth "start" of the season and second of the series after tossing two perfect frames and striking out four as the Rays' opener Friday. Jalen Beeks will likely be deployed as the primary pitcher behind Castillo, though the expanded roster will enable the Rays to mix and match out of the bullpen more than they were able to prior to September.
