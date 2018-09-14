Rays' Diego Castillo: Opening Friday
Castillo will serve as the opening pitcher for Friday's "bullpen day" game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Castillo has been on a roll in September, allowing just one earned run on three hits and two walks over six innings while recording six strikeouts. The 24-year-old right-hander is slated to give way Ryan Yarbrough after what most likely will be two frames at most Friday.
