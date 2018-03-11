Rays' Diego Castillo: Optioned to minors
Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
Castillo was one of four Rays pitchers sent down to minors camp prior to Sunday's Grapefruit League action. The 24-year-old right-hander, who produced a 3.38 ERA and 58 strikeouts over 42.2 innings at Durham last season, should be among the first callups to the big-league roster in 2018 when injuries inevitably hit the bullpen.
