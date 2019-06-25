Castillo will be sidelined for two weeks due to a right shoulder impingement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Castillo landed on the injured list over the weekend, and it turns out the injury will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. With the right-hander on the shelf, Emilio Pagan and Jose Alvarado (personal) should see the majority of save opportunities for Tampa Bay for the time being.