Castillo was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The injury could explain Castillo's recent struggles, as he's allowed eight runs in 3.2 innings of work over his last two appearances. With Jose Alvarado (personal) still on the restricted list, Emilio Pagan appears to be the top option for saves in Tampa Bay for the near future, though Alvarado's return doesn't appear to be too far off. Hunter Wood was recalled in a corresponding move.