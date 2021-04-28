Castillo gave up one run on one hit while striking out two in one inning to record his fifth save of the season during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the A's.

He served up a leadoff solo shot to Sean Murphy to make it a nervous ninth inning for the Rays, but Castillo settled down and got the job done. The right-hander has given up three runs in his last two appearances to push his ERA up to 3.38, but Castillo's 15:4 K:BB through 10.2 innings remains strong, and he's 5-for-7 in converting save chances to begin the season.