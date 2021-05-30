Castillo (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Phillies after allowing a hit with a strikeout and a walk over one scoreless inning.

The 27-year-old faced the top of the order during the top of the eighth inning with the game tied 3-3, and he was put in line for the victory after the Rays scored a pair of runs during the bottom of the frame. J.P. Feyereisen then entered to secure the save for Tampa Bay. Castillo remains the team's top arm for high-leverage spots and is the primary option for saves, but manager Kevin Cash's closer-by-committee approach leaves a limited ceiling.