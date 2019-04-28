Rays' Diego Castillo: Picks up third save
Castillo allowed one hit and struck out one in the ninth inning Sunday against the Red Sox on the way to the save.
Castillo fanned the first batter of the inning, and after surrendering a hit to Rafael Devers, he retired the final two hitters to secure his third save of 2019. While Jose Alvarado remains the top option for saves, Castillo has shown that he's capable of slamming the door when necessary. The 25-year-old owns a 2.70 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 14.1 innings this season.
