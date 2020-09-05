Castillo pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout against the Marlins on Friday to earn his third hold of the season.

The Rays were ahead 5-4 when starter Josh Fleming exited the game, and manager Kevin Cash went with Ryan Thompson, Peter Fairbanks, Castillo and Nick Anderson (in that order) to close things out. It was Anderson's first appearance back from the injured list and fourth save of the season. Castillo has been great with a 2.30 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and three saves in 17 appearances, but if this one game is any indication, he's going to play second fiddle with Anderson back.