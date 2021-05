Castillo was placed on the 10-day injured list with groin tightness Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Castillo had earned saves in three of his last five appearances and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings during that time. Right-hander Pete Fairbanks (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move and could be the favorite for save chances while Castillo is sidelined.