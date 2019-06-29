Castillo (shoulder) played catch Saturday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Saturday's session marked the first time that Castillo has thrown since being diagnosed with a shoulder impingement last weekend. Castillo said all went well Saturday, so while he will be out through the All-Star break, he could be ready to go for the Rays' first game of the second half July 12.

More News
Our Latest Stories