Castillo allowed a run on two hits but still recorded his sixth save of the season in a 3-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The right-hander has allowed four runs in his last 3.1 innings, but prior to that, he went 10.2 frames without yielding a run. Castillo doesn't receive very many save opportunities because he shares the closer role, but he is 6-for-6 in the chances he's received. Castillo also owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 27.1 innings this season.