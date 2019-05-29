Rays' Diego Castillo: Posts sixth save
Castillo allowed a run on two hits but still recorded his sixth save of the season in a 3-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The right-hander has allowed four runs in his last 3.1 innings, but prior to that, he went 10.2 frames without yielding a run. Castillo doesn't receive very many save opportunities because he shares the closer role, but he is 6-for-6 in the chances he's received. Castillo also owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 27.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...