Castillo struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Rangers.

It's his first save since May 22, and Castillo set a new career high in the process, topping the eight saves he managed in 2019. J.P. Feyereisen went 3-for-4 on save chances in the meantime, but Feyereisen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, so Castillo may be manager Kevin Cash's preferred closing option once again. As per usual with the Rays, expect the ninth-inning situation to remain fluid all year.