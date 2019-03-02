Rays' Diego Castillo: Ready for multiple roles in '19
Castillo, was a valuable bullpen asset for most of 2018, is ready to adapt to a multitude of possible roles this season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com
The hard-throwing right-hander was a jack-of-all-trades component of the pitching staff last season, notching 10 holds but also logging 11 starts by serving as the opener in manager Kevin Cash's signature "bullpen days". Castillo racked up 65 strikeouts over 56.2 innings, although his 2.9 BB/9 was the second highest of his professional career. Cash has said it's "fair" to assume Castillo will have opening duties on occasion again this season, but his high-90s fastball makes him a natural fit for late-inning work as well.
