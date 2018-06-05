Rays' Diego Castillo: Recalled from Triple-A
Castillo was promoted to the major leagues from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Castillo has appeared in 19 games for Durham this season, posting a stellar 1.03 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with a 32:7 K:BB across 26.1 innings. The move was made after Chris Archer (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
