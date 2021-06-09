Castillo did not allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Nationals.

Castillo was called upon to hold a two-run lead and had no trouble doing so to earn his 10th save of the season. While the role once appeared to belong to J.P. Feyereisen, Castillo has now served as the closer for each of the team's past two opportunities. On Tuesday, Feyereisen worked in the seventh inning and managed to record only one out before being pulled after issuing three free passes. Castillo appears to be the favorite to earn save chances for the time being, though the Rays' bullpen remains very difficult to predict.