Castillo picked up the save during Thursday's Opening day win, holding the Marlins scoreless while recording two strikeouts.

The 27-year-old nearly gave up a game-tying homer to Jesus Aguilar, but luckily it fell just short of the wall to keep the Rays on top. Over the last two seasons, Castillo has converted 12 of 15 save opportunities to go with a career-best 1.66 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 21.2 innings (22 appearances) in 2020.