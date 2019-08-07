Castillo (2-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays by allowing zero baserunners and recording one strikeout during a scoreless 10th inning.

Castillo had no issues during the top of the 10th inning, delivering nine of his 13 pitches for strikes to retire the side in order. The 25-year-old has a 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB with one save and three holds in his last 12 outings.