Castillo (1-0) was credited with the win in Monday's rout of the Braves, firing a scoreless fifth inning during which he didn't allow any hits or walks and recorded two strikeouts.

Just activated from the paternity list earlier in the day, Castillo was put right to work after starter Tyler Glasnow already had Toronto hitters reeling with nine strikeouts over the first four frames. Castillo kept up the trend of missing bats, firing eight of his 10 pitches into the strike zone while retiring Austin Riley and William Contreras for his two strikeouts. The right-hander's strong start is an encouraging sign manager Kevin Cash has yet another viable weapon in his bullpen arsenal to attack with in the shortened season.