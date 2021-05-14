Castillo (groin) was activated off the 10-day injured list as expected Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Castillo was expected to require only a brief stay on the injured list when he was sidelined with groin tightness in early May, and he will indeed make it back after the minimum 10 days. He should return to his high-leverage role and will be one of the team's top options for saves, as he already has seven in 14 appearances this year to go along with a 3.14 ERA and a career-best 34.5 percent strikeout rate.