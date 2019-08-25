Rays' Diego Castillo: Saddled with seventh loss
Castillo (2-7) took the loss after allowing one run on three hits while striking out two over two innings Sunday against the Orioles.
Castillo gave up an RBI single in the first inning, and he'd ultimately be hit with the loss in an 8-3 series finale. He owns a 3.48 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 60:21 K:BB over 51.2 innings this season, though he's surrendered three runs over his last two appearances (three innings).
