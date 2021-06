Castillo (2-3) was charged with the loss in Wednesday's extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Nationals, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over one inning while recording two strikeouts.

Castillo saw a five-appearance scoreless streak snapped with Wednesday's stumble, which bumped his ERA from 2.78 to 3.04. Despite the hiccup, Castillo has proven largely reliable in high-leverage work thus far, converting 10 of 12 save chances and garnering a pair of holds over 23 appearances.