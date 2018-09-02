Rays' Diego Castillo: Set as Sunday's opener
Castillo will serve as opener for the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander (3.73 ERA in 41 innings) will throw the customary one or two innings to start things off before yielding to the long starter, who's expected to be Ryan Yarbrough but not confirmed. Castillo's three-run meltdown Aug. 29 halted a streak of seven scoreless appearances, and Cleveland -- who just acquired Josh Donaldson -- will present a tough test.
