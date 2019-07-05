Rays' Diego Castillo: Sharp in bullpen session
Castillo (shoulder) threw over 20 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday and is slated to throw batting practice Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Castillo reportedly displayed impressive velocity during the session, and if his Friday BP goes well, he's slated to face hitters at Port Charlotte next Tuesday. Castillo is slated to return to the Rays right after the All-Star break assuming he continues to remain free of setbacks.
