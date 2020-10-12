Castillo earned the save Sunday in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros. He allowed one hit while striking out one batter over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Castillo entered the game in the eighth with the bases loaded and managed to escape the jam with a single pitch -- he got Yuli Gurriel to ground into an inning-ending double play. He then worked around a single in the ninth to earn his first save of the postseason. Peter Fairbanks has notched two saves during these playoffs while Nick Anderson has worked as part of the bridge to the ninth.